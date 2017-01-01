Ad Unit
Sunday, January 1, 2017

Report: Bill O’Brien could leave Houston if they exit playoffs early

January 1, 2017
by Grey Papke

Big surprises could be in store for the coaching market if the Houston Texans do not make a lengthy playoff run.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports believes the Texans and coach Bill O’Brien could part ways if the team fails to make a deep playoff run.

This would definitely be a surprise. O’Brien has already led Houston to a third straight nine-win season and a second consecutive AFC South title. However, he’s dealt with a quarterback who hasn’t played well and allegedly has clashed with him. O’Brien would immediately become one of the better candidates available if he did leave Houston.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus