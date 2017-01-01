Report: Bill O’Brien could leave Houston if they exit playoffs early

Big surprises could be in store for the coaching market if the Houston Texans do not make a lengthy playoff run.

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports believes the Texans and coach Bill O’Brien could part ways if the team fails to make a deep playoff run.

Surprise opening could be Texans, if they lose early in playoffs I can see O'Brien/team agreeing to part ways — good candidate on market — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) January 1, 2017

This would definitely be a surprise. O’Brien has already led Houston to a third straight nine-win season and a second consecutive AFC South title. However, he’s dealt with a quarterback who hasn’t played well and allegedly has clashed with him. O’Brien would immediately become one of the better candidates available if he did leave Houston.