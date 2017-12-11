Bill O’Brien admits he erred putting Tom Savage back in game

The Houston Texans are coming under heavy criticism for their handling of quarterback Tom Savage’s head injury, and coach Bill O’Brien is taking full responsibility for it.

O’Brien admitted Monday that had he seen the video of Savage seizing up on the ground after a big hit, he never would have let his quarterback return to the game.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien says if he'd seen the video, Tom Savage wouldn't have gone back in: "I'm not passing the buck." OB expects TJ Yates to start Sunday. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 11, 2017

O’Brien is right to take the fall here — in the end, it falls on him that Savage played another offensive series after this before being pulled for good. That said, someone had to medically clear him to return. Clearly, there was more than one breakdown in the process here.