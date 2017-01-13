Bill O’Brien on his Texans future: ‘Whatever the future holds, it holds’

All that chatter about Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien’s job status continues, despite the fact that he engineered a playoff win.

O’Brien himself seemed to concede that there’s a possibility he and the Texans part ways in an interview with NFL Network’s Michael Silver recorded for Saturday’s “GameDay Morning.”

“I got home the other night and my wife asks me, ‘Where are we living next year?'” O’Brien said in the interview taped Monday. “Look, things are out there, and you can’t control everything that’s out there. I signed a five-year contract when I came here. I’ve enjoyed coaching here. We like living here. So at the end of the day, the Houston Texans are a place that we enjoy working.

“Whatever the future holds, it holds, but like I said, I have two years left on my contract, so we’ll see what happens.”

Reports have indicated that there is growing tension between O’Brien, GM Rick Smith, and owner Bob McNair. Those reports have not gone away even with a playoff win over Oakland, and O’Brien seems to at least admit there’s a chance that he won’t be back next season.