Bill O’Brien scoffs at speculation about leaving Houston

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien didn’t seem thrilled to be asked about his future on Monday.

O’Brien was asked to respond to speculation that an early playoff exit could see him leave the Texans. That was not a question he wanted to hear.

Bill O'Brien on speculation he could be leaving if Texans lose to Raiders: 'I don't even know if that's worthy of an answer.' — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 2, 2017

O’Brien has a playoff game to prepare for. The last thing he wants to hear about is speculation regarding his future, especially when said speculation seemed to come out of nowhere over the weekend. Perhaps there are things we don’t know, but at this juncture, O’Brien departing the Texans seems pretty far-fetched.