Saturday, January 14, 2017

Bill O’Brien says he will be staying with Texans

January 14, 2017
by Grey Papke

Bill O’Brien is trying to put a stop to all the talk about him departing the Houston Texans.

O’Brien told John McClain of the Houston Chronicle that he will continue coaching the Texans into 2017.

O’Brien raised some eyebrows with comments he made this week in an interview that seemed to leave open the possibility of him leaving or being pushed out. It’s not the sort of thing anyone wants in the news with the team about to play a playoff game that they’re already major underdogs for.

That said, the reason for this talk has reportedly been tension with the front office and ownership. Even if O’Brien is staying, that doesn’t just evaporate. It may be a story to watch going through next season.


