Bill O’Brien will call plays for Texans, won’t hire offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans fired offensive coordinator George Godsey this week, and they apparently have no interest in filling the vacant position on their coaching staff.

According to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien is planning to call the offensive plays next season.

O’Brien was an offensive assistant for the New England Patriots for five years from 2007-2011, including one season as offensive coordinator before he left to take the head coaching job at Penn State. While he has plenty of experience calling plays, head coaches in the NFL typically assign that responsibility to someone else on their staff so they can focus their attention elsewhere. Perhaps O’Brien feels he can get more out of Brock Osweiler after Osweiler had a horrendous season in 2016.

The Texans are also reportedly promoting linebackers coach Mike Vrabel to defensive coordinator next season. Current DC Romeo Crennel, whose contract is set to expire, is expected to remain with the team as an assistant head coach.