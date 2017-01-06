Bills were reportedly aware of Tyrod Taylor’s decision to have groin surgery

Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor underwent surgery to repair a core muscle on Thursday. Shortly after Taylor shared photos on social media showing him in a hospital bed, the team put out a statement that seemed to indicate they were not told in advance about the procedure.

Was that statement misleading?

ESPN’s Mike Rodak says his colleague Adam Schefter was told that the Bills were aware Taylor was going to have surgery and team doctors were involved in the process that led the 27-year-old to the decision. Buffalo’s medical staff reportedly recommended that Taylor visit Dr. William Meyers, who performed the surgery this week.

Why, then, did the Bills say in their statement that Taylor “elected” to have surgery and informed the team of the decision less than 24 hours prior to the procedure?

Taylor’s recovery is expected to take six to eight weeks and could be longer. If he cannot pass a physical by March 11, he would be owed another $27.5 million in injury guarantees whether the Bills decide to part ways with him or not.

Taylor’s contract also has an option for 2017 that would pay him $15.5 million for next season and $30.75 million through 2021. Schefter does not expect the Bills to pick up that option, meaning they are likely hoping Taylor is cleared medically before March 11 so they can release him.

Buffalo chose not to play Taylor in Week 17, and the quarterback’s comments on the decision say a lot about his current relationship with the organization. If anything, the Bills should be pleased Taylor opted to have the surgery now rather than waiting a few more weeks to see how he felt. Had he done that, he almost certainly would not be cleared medically by the March 11 deadline.