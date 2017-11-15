pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 15, 2017

Bills benching Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman

November 15, 2017
by Steve DelVecchio

Tyrod Taylor

After losing to the New York Jets and being blown out by the New Orleans Saints, the Buffalo Bills have decided to make a major change to their starting lineup.

On Wednesday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott announced that he is benching quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Nathan Peterman, a fifth-round draft pick out of Pittsburgh, will start against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

McDermott said the decision to start Peterman was made on Tuesday morning. It’s unclear what changed in a 24-hour period, as the coach emphatically stated on Monday that Taylor would remain Buffalo’s starting QB going forward.

Despite losing back-to-back games, the Bills are 5-4 and still in the playoff hunt. Taylor has not been bad this season, as he has a passer rating of 91.4 and has thrown 10 touchdown passes compared to just three interceptions. He struggled against the Saints, but the entire team looked horrible and it was the first time Taylor got to play with newly-acquired wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin.

McDermott would not commit to naming Peterman the starter for the rest of the season, which means we could see Taylor again. After McDermott had thrown his weight behind Taylor several times this year, it’s very surprising to see him make a change.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus