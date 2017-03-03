Bills reportedly leaning toward cutting Tyrod Taylor

The Buffalo Bills have just over a week remaining until they need to make a decision about Tyrod Taylor’s future, and one reporter believes the team will be looking for a new quarterback at that time.

Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News said on WGRZ this week that all signs point toward the Bills and new head coach Sean McDermott moving on from Taylor.

“It seems as if it is leaning against Taylor returning to this football team,” Carucci said. “Just the way McDermott answered the question about if they want to keep him, saying they’re going through the process. This is a $30-plus million decision with nine days to make it. I think the Bills would be willing to keep him if that big number weren’t present. I don’t think they see Tyrod Taylor as the longer-term answer.”

If the Bills pick up Taylor’s option, he is guaranteed around $30 million more than he has already been paid. It seems like they would like to keep the 27-year-old around for another season without making a huge financial commitment, but reports have indicated Taylor is not open to a compromise.

The biggest problem is Buffalo has no good options other than Taylor. Cardale Jones appears nowhere close to being NFL ready, and we doubt this big-name veteran is going to sign with the Bills if and when he is released. Taylor has every right to not agree to a pay cut.