Report: Bills could explore possibility of trading for Trevor Siemian

The biggest domino at the quarterback position has yet to fall this offseason for a handful of teams, as Tony Romo remains under contract with the Dallas Cowboys for the time being. Are the Buffalo Bills one team that will be watching the veteran very closely?

While the Bills would love to sign Romo, the interest is likely not mutual, as Romo wants to play for a Super Bowl contender. However, one contender Romo has been linked to is the Denver Broncos. And if the Broncos end up signing Romo, NFL reporter Benjamin Allbright has heard the Bills will explore the possibility of trading for Trevor Siemian.

If the #Broncos do end up with Romo, the #Bills would have interest in acquiring Trevor Siemian. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 2, 2017

A lot of pieces need to fall into place before that would happen, but Siemian could very well end up being the odd man out in Denver. Even if the Broncos don’t end up signing Romo, they drafted former Memphis star Paxton Lynch in the first round last year for a reason. Eventually, Lynch is going to get his shot.

If the latest report about their quarterback situation is accurate, the Bills may need a new signal-caller before long. Could Siemian be that guy? It seems like a long shot, but time will tell.