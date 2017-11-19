Former Bills FB defends Tyrod Taylor, says team has no wide receivers

The Buffalo Bills made the puzzling decision to bench Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman in Week 11, and it backfired in historic fashion. One former member of the team was not surprised by the results.

Peterman threw four interceptions in the first 17 minutes or so of Buffalo’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Jerome Felton, a fullback who played for the Bills in 2015 and 2016, was one of many who criticized Buffalo head coach Sean McDermott for benching Taylor.

@TyrodTaylor has 0 receivers to throw to (which nobody talks about) but still had @buffalobills in the hunt. One bad game and gets benched hmm. Now this??? Makes a lot of sense! — jerome felton (@jfelton45) November 19, 2017

The Bills traded away Sammy Watkins during the offseason, though they recently acquired Kelvin Benjamin from the Carolina Panthers. They also have Jordan Matthews, who had some stretches of solid play with the Philadelphia Eagles last year but has struggled to stay healthy. No one would say Buffalo has the worst wide receiver corps in the NFL, but you get the point Felton was making.

Taylor has thrown 10 touchdowns compared to just three interceptions this season, meaning Peterman already had more picks than Taylor before halftime of the rookie’s first NFL game. Richard Sherman was even tougher on the Bills with his tweet, and McDermott is sure to be showered in insults for the foreseeable future. The Bills were 5-4 and firmly in the playoff conversation at the time they made the QB switch.