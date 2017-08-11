Bills GM insists team is not throwing in towel on season despite trades

Friday’s trades of wide receiver Sammy Watkins and cornerback Ronald Darby seemed to be a signal of a hard reset by the Buffalo Bills, but general manager Brandon Beane doesn’t think that’s necessarily true.

Speaking with the media shortly after the trades were finalized, Beane insisted that the Bills weren’t giving up on the 2017 season despite the moves.

“This is not a throw in the towel thing at all,” said Beane, per Matthew Bové of WKBW. “Somebody mentioned that somebody said that out there and, quite honestly, that’s annoying to me. You don’t know me if you think I’m throwing in the towel … If we’re throwing in the towel, we wouldn’t have tried to get a starting receiver back.”

The Bills dealt Watkins and Darby in separate deals, trading the former and a sixth-round pick to the Los Angeles Rams for cornerback EJ Gaines and a second-round pick and shipping the latter to the Philadelphia Eagles for wide receiver Jordan Matthews and a third-round pick.

Beane had previously suggested that the 2017 campaign would be an important one for determining where the Bills go moving forward, and these moves should ideally help them focus on both the present and the future.