Bills may have interest in Tony Romo if they don’t keep Tyrod Taylor

The Buffalo Bills have just a few more weeks to decide if they want to pick up Tyrod Taylor’s option and guarantee the quarterback another $30 million, and they could be watching the Tony Romo situation closely to determine what their next move will be.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network said Tuesday that the Bills would be one of the teams with interest in Romo if the Dallas Cowboys end up releasing the 37-year-old veteran. However, Rapoport added that he has been told there is a better chance of the Bills keeping Taylor than cutting him.

An ideal situation for the Bills would be Taylor agreeing to take less guaranteed money on a restructured contract, but he reportedly has no interest in doing that. Taylor’s camp believes another team would sign the former Virginia Tech star to a deal worth as much as the six-year, $92 million contract he agreed to with Buffalo last offseason, if not more.

In reality, Taylor is probably the Bills’ best option even if they think he is too expensive. Romo wants to play for a contender, and there has been no indication that Buffalo is one of the teams on his wishlist. Unless he sees something nobody else does, Romo probably wouldn’t want to join the Bills anyway.