Bills keeping Tyrod Taylor on restructured contract

Tyrod Taylor and the Bills have come to an agreement that will keep the quarterback in Buffalo for the 2017 season.

The team announced on Wednesday that Taylor has agreed to restructure his contract.

We've agreed to terms with QB Tyrod Taylor on a restructured contract. Welcome back, @TyrodTaylor! pic.twitter.com/TWSKLqHIlm — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) March 8, 2017

It was previously reported that Taylor was unwilling to take a pay cut, so it will be interesting to see what the details of the new deal are. Taylor had a team option upcoming that would have guaranteed him around $30 million more, so it’s possible the Bills lowered the guaranteed number while also giving Taylor an opportunity to earn more over the life of the contract.

Taylor, 27, threw for 3,023 yards with 17 touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He added 580 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.