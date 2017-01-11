Ad Unit
Report: Bills could bring in Mike McCoy as offensive coordinator

January 11, 2017
by Grey Papke

With the Buffalo Bills seemingly closing in on a new head coach, it appears that things may already be in motion with regards to staff hires.

According to Sal Capaccio of WGR, there is a possibility that Mike McCoy could be lined up to be the team’s offensive coordinator under Sean McDermott, the current favorite for the head coaching position.

McCoy was recently let go as coach of the San Diego Chargers. Prior to that, he served as the Denver Broncos’ offensive coordinator, and was able to construct a successful offense with both Kyle Orton and Tim Tebow at quarterback.

As previously reported, McDermott heads Buffalo’s list for their head coaching vacancy. McCoy would be a strong choice to run his offense.


