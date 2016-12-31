Ad Unit
Report: Bills decided to move on from Tyrod Taylor ‘weeks ago’

December 31, 2016
by Grey Papke

The Buffalo Bills’ decision to move away from quarterback Tyrod Taylor has apparently been in the works for quite some time.

According to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, the Bills decided “weeks ago” to move on from Taylor, and his groin problem doesn’t come as news to them.

That groin injury may complicate things, but it’s pretty clear that the Bills are eager to start anew with a different quarterback and let Taylor go somewhere else. Taylor doesn’t want to leave, but it may not be up to him.


