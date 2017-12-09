Bills reporter fully expects Nathan Peterman to start

There have been questions about who will start at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts, and at least one reporter would be shocked if it’s not Nathan Peterman.

The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle’s Sal Maiorana wrote on Friday that he expects Peterman to get the start. Here’s what he said about the statuses of Tyrod Taylor, who injured his knee against the Patriots last weekend, and Peterman:

Tyrod Taylor has practiced on a limited basis all three days this week, his knee is still sore and causing him to limp, and McDermott’s attempt at subterfuge is for naught: Nathan Peterman has taken all the first-team reps and it would be utterly shocking if he’s not the starter in a game the Bills must win if they hope to entertain any further thoughts about staying alive in the AFC wild-card playoff chase.

Many have written off Peterman after his awful starting debut against the Chargers where he threw five interceptions in the first half before being benched. On the season, the rookie from Pitt is 19 of 39 for 195 yards, one touchdown and five interceptions.

If Buffalo’s options for Week 14 are a hobbling Taylor or Peterman, it’s not a pretty picture.