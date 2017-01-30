Report: Bills shredded gameplans ahead of Patriots games in fear of leaked info

The New England Patriots inspire incredible amounts of paranoia in some teams, though one team really went beyond the pale.

According to Jason Cole of Bleacher Report, the Buffalo Bills under coach Rex Ryan went so far as to shred all their gameplans and other printed information in the week leading up to games against New England.

Ryan and his staff were apparently concerned enough that the Patriots would pay janitors in their building to steal and leak information that they felt it was a reasonable precaution to take. It was not a step that was taken when facing any other team.

Whatever the case, it didn’t help the Bills much, as they lost to the Patriots in three of their four meetings with Ryan as head coach. It hasn’t worked that well for other teams, either.