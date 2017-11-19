pixel 1
Bills consider switch back to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

The Nathan Peterman experiment was brief and unsuccessful. And now Buffalo is considering a switch back to Tyrod Taylor at quarterback.

Peterman threw five interceptions — more than Taylor had thrown all season — in one half of football while making his first career start. The Bills were smashed by the Chargers 54-24.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott went back to Taylor for the second half, but the team was already down 40-7 by that point. As for the team’s next game at Kansas City? McDermott hasn’t made a decision yet, but he’s considering a switch back to Taylor.

It’s hard to imagine the Bills sticking with Peterman after the disastrous game he had. Then again, it was hard to believe the Bills benched Taylor after one bad game in the first place when he had them in playoff contention, so you really can’t rule anything out with this group.

