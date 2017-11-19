Bills bring back Tyrod Taylor after five Nathan Peterman interceptions

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott’s big quarterback gamble backfired spectacularly, and he’s had to go crawling back to his former starter in Los Angeles.

With the Bills trailing 40-7 after rookie Nathan Peterman’s five first half interceptions, McDermott went back to Tyrod Taylor for the team’s first drive of the second half.

Tyrod Taylor enters the game on the Bills first possession of the second half after 5 Peterman picks lead to 40-7 deficit — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) November 19, 2017

McDermott is in for a nightmarish postgame press conference. After abruptly benching Taylor, who had been solid enough for the team, Peterman came out with one of the worst quarterbacking performances you will ever see. Odds are McDermott will have to go crawling back to Taylor no matter how he looks playing out garbage time in the second half — Peterman simply isn’t good enough.