Blake Bortles played season with tendinitis, two shoulder separations

Blake Bortles had a really rough season on the field, and it sounds like it wasn’t easy physically either.

The Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback said Monday that he dealt with wrist tendinitis as well as two shoulder separations over the course of the year.

Jaguars QB Blake Bortles told @ESPNdirocco that he played this season with two shoulder separatoins and wrist tendonitis. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

Bortles threw for 23 touchdowns this season, down from 35 in 2015. Unfortunately for him, he paired it with 16 interceptions, a problem that has plagued him throughout his entire career. Statistically, Bortles was poor, and his team went just 3-13. Factor in the injuries and it’s no wonder he felt this way about the season.