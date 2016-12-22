Bob Costas mocked for wearing fedora on TNF

If Bob Costas knew the kind of stir he’d create by wearing a fedora hat on set for NBC’s “Thursday Night Football,” he might have reconsidered his outfit.

Costas wore a fedora hat while broadcasting “Football Night in America” for NBC ahead of the matchup between the New York Giants and Eagles in Philadelphia. Unsurprisingly, the internet came down hard on him.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

Billie Jean is not my lover pic.twitter.com/c5ryNs3wH8 — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) December 23, 2016

Bob Costas has donned his finest fedora for this evening's Thursday Night Football game. pic.twitter.com/DNoFkYq206 — SB Nation GIF (@SBNationGIF) December 23, 2016

Apparently Mr. Peanut is filling in tonight for Bob Costas. pic.twitter.com/IFYTLeXrLL — Brett Smiley (@brettsmiley) December 23, 2016

Can't decide if Bob Costas is dressed like an eccentric hit man or Carmen San Diego's Estranged brother pic.twitter.com/fYakuDhIuP — Zach Schwartz (@ZachisZach) December 23, 2016

We are aware of the Bob Costas jaunty fedora development and will bring you updates as we get them. Stay indoors. pic.twitter.com/mXRdSw9wdi — Dan Hanzus (@DanHanzus) December 23, 2016

Cam Newton is questioning Bob Costa's hat game #TNF pic.twitter.com/l8Mx6oP4Y8 — Chris Law (@ChrisLaw) December 23, 2016

Nice of Bob Costas to cosplay as DC Comics' Phantom Stranger during tonight's Eagles/Giants game: pic.twitter.com/tJFlUrCYMv — Deebs (@shumad1) December 23, 2016

The last time Costas was criticized so heavily for his appearance on TV, it was when he was going through this.