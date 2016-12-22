Ad Unit
Bob Costas mocked for wearing fedora on TNF

December 22, 2016
by Larry Brown

If Bob Costas knew the kind of stir he’d create by wearing a fedora hat on set for NBC’s “Thursday Night Football,” he might have reconsidered his outfit.

Costas wore a fedora hat while broadcasting “Football Night in America” for NBC ahead of the matchup between the New York Giants and Eagles in Philadelphia. Unsurprisingly, the internet came down hard on him.

Take a look at some of the tweets:

The last time Costas was criticized so heavily for his appearance on TV, it was when he was going through this.


Comments

