Bob McNair claims he was calling league office inmates in latest statement

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair continues to attempt to explain away his ill-advised comments at league meetings last week.

In his latest statement, released on Saturday, McNair claims that he was not referring to players as inmates, but rather to members of the league office.

“As I said yesterday, I was not referring to our players when I made a very regretful comment during the owners meetings last week,” McNair said, via Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. “I was referring to the relationship between the league office and team owners and how they have been making significant strategic decisions affecting our league without adequate input from ownership over the past few years.

“I am truly sorry to the players for how this has impacted them and the perception that it has created of me which could not be further from the truth. Our focus going forward, personally and as an organization, will be towards making meaningful progress regarding the social issues that mean so much to our players and our community.”

McNair said he was not referring to the players in his original statement, but this new excuse took some time in coming. In his mind, it’s apparently easier to throw the league office under the bus than it is to blame the players — whether true or not.