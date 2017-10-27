Bob McNair releases statement apologizing for ‘inmates’ comment

Houston Texans owner Bob McNair made a regrettable comment last week when some NFL owners met to discuss national anthem protests, and he issued an apology on Friday.

According to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr., McNair was expressing concern over the anthem protests when he stated that the league “can’t have the inmates running the prison.” On Friday, McNair said he never meant for his comments to be taken literally.

Statement from Texans Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Robert C. McNair: pic.twitter.com/EXdwKZ4y4x — Texans PR (@TexansPR) October 27, 2017

It’s hard to believe that McNair wasn’t referring to the players as the “inmates,” but he didn’t provide any further explanation. He reportedly also apologized for the remarks at the end of the meeting after NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent stood up and condemned them.

Even though McNair admitted he chose his words poorly, that comment likely won’t sit well with the players. That is exactly the type of mentality Jerry Jones has been accused of illustrating with his strong remarks about anthem protests, and that mindset is largely responsible for the divide between players and owners.