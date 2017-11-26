Dolphins CB Bobby McCain ejected for throwing punch at Danny Amendola

Things got ugly for the Miami Dolphins in their game against the New England Patriots on Sunday, and defensive back Bobby McCain decided he didn’t want to stick around to see how it would end.

With his team trailing 28-10 in the third quarter, McCain got tangled up with Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola after the whistle blew. McCain appeared to throw a punch and was immediately ejected. Pay attention to the bottom right corner of the video below, not the area that was circled by the game’s announcers.

#Dolphins CB Bobby McCain threw at punch #Patriots WR Danny Amendola and got ejected [@fearthe_beard11] McCain becomes the 12th player ejected this season.pic.twitter.com/wKZVonNYKe — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 26, 2017

The Dolphins were penalized 15 yards in addition to McCain being forced to leave the field.