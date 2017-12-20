pixel 1
Bobby Wagner takes responsibility for spat with Earl Thomas

December 20, 2017
by Grey Papke

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is sorry for his role in a public spat with teammate Earl Thomas after Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Thomas had said the injured Wagner should not have tried to play through the pain in the blowout loss, which led Wagner to fire back on Twitter. Speaking publicly for the first time since, Wagner said his emotions got to him and he has squared things away with Thomas.

Coach Pete Carroll had been pretty relaxed about the whole thing, and it seems he had good reason to be — his players look to have worked things out.

