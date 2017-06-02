Boston Globe photographer banned from Tom Brady charity event

There appears to be some lingering tension between The Boston Globe, Best Buddies International, and Tom Brady.

The Globe said on Friday that one of their photographers was not allowed to enter a charity flag football event at Harvard Stadium in which Brady was participating. In the past, the newspaper had been invited to cover the event and take photos, but this year they did not receive an invitation. When the photographer showed up anyhow, they were ordered to “leave immediately” and got escorted away by security.

The issues between the media outlet and the charity stem from an article written by the Globe in April that exposed a questionable arrangement between Brady and Best Buddies International. The article reported that Brady’s charity had received millions from Best Buddies. The implication was that Brady was being compensated for doing what appeared to be charity work.

The Globe really shouldn’t be surprised that Best Buddies wouldn’t want their coverage following April’s article.