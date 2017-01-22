Boston man reportedly arrested for pulling fire alarm at Steelers hotel

Thanks to a Boston man, the Pittsburgh Steelers may have to catch a quick nap before the AFC Championship Game kicks off Sunday night.

Police told ESPN’s Sal Paolantonio that 25-year-old Dennis Harrison of East Boston has been accused of pulling a fire alarm at the airport hotel where the Steelers were staying prior to their game against the New England Patriots. The man has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm.

Harrison is accused of pulling a fire alarm in a stairwell near an exit at the hotel and then getting into a car with two other men to flee the scene. State police quickly caught up to the vehicle and arrested Harrison.

Many members of the Steelers team were awakened by the alarm, but the team was not forced to evacuate the building. NFL security officials were also staying at the hotel.

While most people will chalk the incident up to the Patriots and their fans cheating again, it should be noted that similar things have happened with other teams in past years. Fortunately the AFC Championship Game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. local time, so the Steelers should have plenty of time to catch up on their rest.