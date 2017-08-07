Branden Albert tells Jaguars he wants to return to team

Branden Albert’s retirement is a brief one.

Albert has informed the Jacksonville Jaguars he will be reporting to the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Caplan.

In a bit of a surprise, veteran OT Branden Albert has informed #Jaguars he's going to report to team, source said. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) August 8, 2017

Albert announced his retirement a week ago, capping an offseason full of uncertainty for him.

After being acquired by the Jags in a trade with Miami, Albert missed some early offseason activity, though he did report to mandatory minicamp in June. He opened training camp as Jacksonville’s left tackle, but then decided to retire.

All along Albert has expressed a desire to receive more compensation, while the Jags haven’t budged. Albert would have owed the Jags $3.4 million as part of his signing bonus for retiring.

Returning to the team won’t be so simple as the Jags have already been moving on without him and planned to have rookie Cam Robinson play left tackle.