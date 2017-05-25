Brandon Jacobs: Jim Harbaugh ‘didn’t know what he was doing’ in NFL

Brandon Jacobs had some harsh words for Jim Harbaugh during a recent interview.

Jacobs was a teammate of Tiki Barber on the New York Giants in 2005 and 2006. In his second-to-last season in the NFL, Jacobs played for Harbaugh’s San Francisco 49ers, though he didn’t do much for them.

On Thursday, Jacobs joined Barber and Brandon Tierney on the “Tiki and Tierney Show” on CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Radio and talked about his time with the 49ers under Harbaugh.

“I enjoyed my time there, but we didn’t see eye to eye,” Jacobs told the hosts. “I knew more about football than they led on. Going somewhere where they didn’t have route conversions into certain coverages was just absurd. They were just running routes in the defense, getting people killed. Size and strength is what they had, and that’s why they won. Let’s be real.

“They had great assistant coaches, but Jim didn’t know what he was doing. Jim had no idea. Jim was throwing slants into cover-2 safeties, getting people hurt. That guy knew nothing, man.”

Jacobs only played two games, carrying the ball three times for seven yards in San Francisco, so it’s fair to say his time there was a disappointment. But to downplay how good of a coach Harbaugh was and to say he doesn’t know anything is nothing short of foolish.

Harbaugh turned a poor team around and made them instant contenders, even taking the Niners to the Super Bowl. He has won convincingly at every job he’s held. Sorry, Jacobs, but we’re with Harbaugh on this one.