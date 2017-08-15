Brandon Marshall won’t comment on ‘dead’ feud with Sheldon Richardson

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson has taken a shot at former teammate Brandon Marshall seemingly every chance he gets this offseason, but Marshall has no interest in talking about the feud between the two anymore.

Most recently, Richardson said in a radio interview that Marshall is “drama queenish” and that he is glad the wide receiver no longer plays for the Jets. When asked if he was surprised by those remarks, Marshall said the rift is “dead.”

Giants WR Brandon Marshall on his now "dead" feud with Jets DE Sheldon Richardson … pic.twitter.com/Oq1bYOVSkh — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 15, 2017

“I wasn’t surprised, but there’s so much good energy here and the environment is amazing,” Marshall said. “I don’t really have the time to go back to that. That’s dead. It’s dead.”

Earlier in the offseason, Richardson said there were “15 reasons” why the vibe in the Jets’ locker room is much better now. That was an obvious reference to Marshall’s jersey number, and Marshall did his best to not stoke the flames further when asked about that potshot.

Marshall and Richardson did not get along in 2016, and they had a locker room altercation after a Week 3 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They then traded barbs at the end of the season. The New York Giants want Marshall to be a veteran leader in their locker room, so it won’t do him much good to rehash issues he had in the locker room with his last team.