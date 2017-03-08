Brandon Marshall explains Twitter profile pic change

Not only does Brandon Marshall have a new team he will be catching passes for next season, he also has a new profile picture for his Twitter account, which he provided an explanation for on Wednesday.

Last week, Marshall’s time with the Jets came to an end when he was released by the club after two seasons with the team. Shortly after, the veteran wide receiver changed his profile picture on Twitter to an arm holding the Lombardi Trophy in the air. As it turns out, there is a bit of a connection between the photo and Marshall’s new team.

Here’s what Marshall shared via Instagram.

The player’s arm in the photo belongs to Devin Thomas, who was a member of the Giants team that won Super Bowl XLVI. And, as Marshall said, Thomas wore the same uniform number Marshall wore with the Broncos, Bears, and Jets.

The Giants will be Marshall’s fifth NFL team and he will now join forces with Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. to boost a passing offense that finished 17th last season with 245 yards per game. Marshall indicated his preference was to play for a Super Bowl contender so he clearly thinks the Giants have what it takes to lift the Lombardi Trophy again next year.