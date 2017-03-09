Brandon Marshall: Giants probably offered me ‘least amount of money’

Brandon Marshall’s decision to sign with the New York Giants this offseason had very little to do with money. In fact, the veteran wide receiver says the Giants may have even been last on his list if he was only concerned about his financial situation.

In his introductory press conference with his new team on Wednesday, Marshall was asked if the two-year, $12 million deal he will ink with the Giants was the best offer he received.

“No, they definitely did not offer me the most money. It probably was the least amount of money,” Marshall said, via Jane McManus of ESPN.com. “It was all about championships. To get straight to the point – it was all about a championship, they presented the best opportunity to be in a championship organization.”

Marshall was set to make $7.5 million with the New York Jets in 2017, but he asked to be released so he could sign with a contender. He had said previously that he was tired of changing teams and wanted New York to be his last stop, and now he gets to play for a better team without actually going anywhere. That likely played a big role in the 32-year-old’s decision.

The Giants are a team that has plenty of talent, and their offense should be very dangerous with Marshall operating as the No. 2 receiving option behind Odell Beckham Jr. Maturity has been an issue for Beckham, but the comments Marshall made about the infamous party boat incident indicate he believes he can help Beckham in that department.