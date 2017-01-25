Brandon Marshall is ‘sick and tired of everyone talking about Bill Belichick’

Bill Belichick will likely go down as the greatest coach in NFL history when his Hall of Fame career comes to an end, but Brandon Marshall feels there are times when the New England Patriots czar gets too much credit.

On Tuesday night’s episode of “Inside the NFL” on Showtime, Marshall said he is “sick and tired” of hearing about everything Belichick has accomplished. While Marshall wasn’t exactly downplaying Belichick’s achievements, he feels the head coach overshadows what his coordinators have done.

We understand where Marshall is coming from. New England’s defense is hardly loaded with superstars, and Patricia has helped turn the unit into the NFL’s best in points allowed per game. If Belichick didn’t see Patricia as a valuable piece of his staff, he would no longer be with the Patriots.

That said, Patricia is one of many assistants whom Belichick has groomed over the years. Like offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, Patricia has interviewed for head coaching jobs. Both ultimately chose to remain with the Patriots, so obviously they feel a sense of worth with the organization.

The comments Marshall made really apply to any NFL team. Despite having extremely important jobs, coordinators hardly get any of the glory. And considering what Marshall has said about Belichick in the past, we’re not surprised he’d be someone who is “sick and tired” of hearing about Belichick’s success.