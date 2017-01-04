Brandon Marshall compares Jets’ season to sitting in a dirty diaper

Brandon Marshall did not enjoy himself all that much while playing with the New York Jets this season, and there’s only one comparison he can think of for the team’s miserable year.

Sitting in a pile of crap.

During his weekly hosting spot on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” Tuesday night, Marshall compared struggling through a 5-11 campaign to soiling your diaper and never being able to change it.

“The best way I can describe it is, having a diaper on and never changing it,” the veteran told his co-hosts. “And just sitting in that diaper the whole year. That’s how our year was.”

Well said, Brandon.

If you ask Darrelle Revis, he might tell you Marshall was part of the reason the Jets never got to wear clean underwear. But the truth is the horrendous quarterback play of Ryan Fitzpatrick doomed the team from the start. After he had a career year in 2015, Fitzpatrick missed most of the offseason program due to a contract stalemate and was arguably the worst quarterback in the NFL in the games he started.

Marshall has expressed a strong desire to remain with the Jets in 2017, and he even said he would play for free. However, he could end up being one of a number of expensive veterans that the team decides to move on from. A total rebuild may be in order.