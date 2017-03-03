Could Brandon Marshall land with Ravens?

Wide receiver Brandon Marshall is expected to attract a fair amount of interest, and the Baltimore Ravens could be one landing spot.

In fact, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun fully expects the Ravens to register interest in the veteran receiver sooner rather than later.

Still too early to know level of Ravens' interest in just-released WR Brandon Marshall but you'd expect them to at least explore possibility — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiecsun) March 3, 2017

The Ravens lost Steve Smith to retirement, so there’s definitely an opening for Marshall if they want him and can convince him that Baltimore is the right landing spot for him. The New York Jets released him at his request, and Marshall may well be eyeing a contender. The Ravens would possibly have to sell themselves to him after a second straight season of missing the playoffs.