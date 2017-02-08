Brandon Marshall has received ‘no indication’ Jets plan to cut him

If the New York Jets plan to make wide receiver Brandon Marshall a cap casualty, they have yet to tell him.

Speaking Tuesday at a charity event in Manhattan, Marshall said that at no point in discussions with Jets brass had there been any indication that he would not be with the team in 2017.

“They haven’t said anything otherwise,” Marshall said, via Darryl Slater of NJ Advance Media. “There was no indication that they don’t want me back.”

Marshall also hadn’t been approached about looking for a trade or restructuring his current deal.

“No discussions from their side on anything like that,” he said.

The questions were admittedly odd for Marshall to have to answer.

“Man, I don’t know how to answer this,” he said. “I mean, there’s no big deal. I’m under contract.”

Marshall does think he’s going to be one of the best in the NFL in 2017. If he can manage that, well, the Jets would definitely be better off keeping him.