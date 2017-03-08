Brandon Marshall will not host ‘Inside the NFL’ every week

Brandon Marshall may be staying in New York, but that does not mean he will continue on in his same role for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” program.

Marshall was a weekly host on “Inside the NFL” last season, joining a team that included James Brown, Adam Schein, Michael Irvin, Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason.

Though Marshall is remaining in New York after signing with the Giants — and Showtime films the show in New York — the wide receiver said on Wednesday that he will not continue as a weekly host.

Brandon Marshall further clarifies on WFAN that he won't be doing "Inside the NFL" each week. — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) March 8, 2017

The Jets were flexible with Marshall and allowed him to have his TV role during the season. It looks like Marshall will be scaling back on the media front overall now that he’s with the Giants.

Brandon Marshall says he has to talk about Inside the NFL, but "I won't be doing a lot of media moving forward" this season — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) March 8, 2017

This does not mean that Marshall will be completely cutting out “Inside the NFL” though.

Brandon Marshall said he still has to talk with the Showtime people about "Inside the NFL" but his TV work will be 'really, really limited.' — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) March 8, 2017

Someone needs to break the news to “Inside the NFL” gently, because the person running the show’s Twitter account was excited about a future that included Marshall nearby.