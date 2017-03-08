Ad Unit
Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Brandon Marshall will not host ‘Inside the NFL’ every week

March 8, 2017
by Larry Brown

Brandon Marshall

Brandon Marshall may be staying in New York, but that does not mean he will continue on in his same role for Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” program.

Marshall was a weekly host on “Inside the NFL” last season, joining a team that included James Brown, Adam Schein, Michael Irvin, Phil Simms and Boomer Esiason.

Though Marshall is remaining in New York after signing with the Giants — and Showtime films the show in New York — the wide receiver said on Wednesday that he will not continue as a weekly host.

The Jets were flexible with Marshall and allowed him to have his TV role during the season. It looks like Marshall will be scaling back on the media front overall now that he’s with the Giants.

This does not mean that Marshall will be completely cutting out “Inside the NFL” though.

Someone needs to break the news to “Inside the NFL” gently, because the person running the show’s Twitter account was excited about a future that included Marshall nearby.


