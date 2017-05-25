Brandon Marshall responds to Sheldon Richardson calling him out

Brandon Marshall spoke with the media on Thursday, and the New York Giants wide receiver wasted no time addressing the shot one of his former teammates took at him earlier in the week.

New York Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson told reporters there are “15 reasons” why the vibe in his team’s locker room is better this year. That, of course, was a reference to Marshall’s jersey number. Marshall decided to address Richardson’s comments immediately, and he took the high road.

Brandon Marshall invites ? about Sheldon, says "I'm not a perfect person. But I've worked extremely hard…to be better person & teammate." — Kimberly Jones (@KimJonesSports) May 25, 2017

In other words, Marshall did not want to get into it. That seems like a wise decision on his part.

The Giants want Marshall to be a veteran leader in their locker room, so it won’t do him much good to rehash issues he had in the locker room with his last team. Marshall and Richardson did not get along in 2016, and they had a locker room altercation after a Week 3 loss to the Chiefs. They then traded barbs at the end of the season.

By refusing to get into a verbal sparring match with an ex-teammate, Marshall is likely trying to show the Giants he is not going to be a distraction.