Brandon Marshall will reportedly sign two-year deal with Giants

Brandon Marshall enjoyed playing his home games at MetLife Stadium so much that he has decided to stick around, though he will be wearing a different uniform.

Kimberley A. Martin of Newsday reports that Marshall has agreed to a two-year contract with the New York Giants. The deal is said to be worth $12 million over two years, which is a slight pay cut from the $7.5 million Marshall was scheduled to earn with the New York Jets in 2017.

Marshall, who will turn 33 this month, has said his priority is playing for a contender. He asked the Jets to release him so he could pursue a Super Bowl championship, and he reportedly had mutual interest with one of the best teams in the AFC before reaching an agreement with the Giants.

Marshall had one of the best seasons of his career in 2015, hauling in 109 passes for 1,502 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns. He had a much more quiet season in 2016 with the Jets’ quarterback situation a total disaster.