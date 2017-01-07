Brandon Marshall trolled Raiders fans after team’s loss to Texans

Brandon Marshall of the Broncos was quite pleased after the Raiders lost to the Texans on Saturday.

The AFC West sent two teams to the playoffs this season, the Chiefs and Raiders. That meant the defending champion Broncos are home watching the playoffs like the rest of us, including Brandon Marshall. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Denver linebacker was not overly sympathetic towards the fan of his division rival after their defeat.

Marshall took to Twitter to troll any and all Raiders fans.

We've been to 7 playoff games the past 3 years.. it's bout time we let somebody else have a shot https://t.co/Efc7DBlDvz — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 7, 2017

@BMarshh54 You're like a dad letting his kids try on your shoes. You get the playoffs this year, but after that its back to the sandbox!! — Jeremy Kellam (@JeremyKellam) January 7, 2017

Come sit on the couch next to me lol https://t.co/Yb9aeZ9l9H — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017

I been relevant lol.. That extension validates it https://t.co/D19dvLIJSD — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017

I been waiting all game to Troll these raider fans! Where y'all at? There's plenty of room on my couch for you lol — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) January 8, 2017

@BMarshh54 eating up these sorry ass Raiders fans like lunch meat 😤 pic.twitter.com/3Ysk40l0R5 — Ty 🌀🌌 (@tylampkin) January 8, 2017

The AFC West has its share of fierce rivalries and Raiders-Broncos is certainly high on the list. Not that it was going to lessen in intensity anytime soon, but Brandon Marshall fanning the flames will ensure the dislike the Oakland fan base has for the Broncos remains strong.