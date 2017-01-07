Ad Unit
Saturday, January 7, 2017

Brandon Marshall trolled Raiders fans after team’s loss to Texans

January 7, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Brandon Marshall of the Broncos was quite pleased after the Raiders lost to the Texans on Saturday.

The AFC West sent two teams to the playoffs this season, the Chiefs and Raiders. That meant the defending champion Broncos are home watching the playoffs like the rest of us, including Brandon Marshall. Perhaps not surprisingly, the Denver linebacker was not overly sympathetic towards the fan of his division rival after their defeat.

Marshall took to Twitter to troll any and all Raiders fans.

The AFC West has its share of fierce rivalries and Raiders-Broncos is certainly high on the list. Not that it was going to lessen in intensity anytime soon, but Brandon Marshall fanning the flames will ensure the dislike the Oakland fan base has for the Broncos remains strong.


Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus