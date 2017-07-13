Brandon Marshall walks out on interview when asked about racism

New York Giants wide receiver Brandon Marshall abruptly ended an interview on Thursday when he became unhappy with the line of questioning.

Before he took part in the Celebrity Golf Classic at Mohegan Sun Casino in Conn., Marshall sat down for an interview with WEEI’s “Kirk & Callahan Show.” The known agitators asked Marshall about some comments he made nearly two years ago regarding white and black football players being treated differently, and the 33-year-old veteran did not care to rehash.

“I’m not getting into the race card with you guys,” Marshall said. “Black guys in America get treated differently, period.”

Marshall said in 2015 that players around the NFL felt Tom Brady’s four-game suspension for Deflategate was initially vacated in part because of the quarterback’s race. Since the “Kirk & Callahan Show” is based in Boston, they wanted to hear more about that. Marshall had no interest in going there.

“Are we done with this interview?” Marshall asked. “Can I get off of this interview? I’m done with you guys. You’re going back to a year ago, brother. You guys made news now. You got Brandon Marshall to say black guys get treated differently, and I’m gonna drop the mic on you guys.”

Marshall then told the hosts he would leave if they didn’t change the subject. When they tried to bring up how he had been accused of domestic violence in the past, Marshall dropped a curse word, took his headset off and left. He also spilled his coffee all over the desk on his way out, though it seemed like an accident. The good stuff starts with about 3:50 remaining in the video below:

With all the drama Marshall has been a part of recently with his former teammates, it’s no surprise he didn’t want to get into any controversial topics.