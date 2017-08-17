Brandon Stokley questions whether Paxton Lynch loves football

The Denver Broncos envisioned Paxton Lynch being their starting quarterback of the future when they used a first-round pick on him in last year’s draft, but that still seems like it is a long way from happening. Could a lack of commitment have something to do with that?

In an appearance on “Tiki and Tierney on CBS Sports Radio and CBS Sports Network” Wednesday, former Broncos wide receiver Brandon Stokley questioned whether Lynch loves football.

“I don’t know if he loves football or not, that’s a great question. There were questions about his work ethic last year and his commitment level last year when he didn’t win the starting job and his knowledge of the playbook last year,” Stokley said. “I saw a different guy throughout the offseason program and early in training camp and a guy that’s just plateaued out. He’s worked hard this offseason, he’s improved on his footwork. His accuracy has improved, but he’s just not there yet”

Trevor Siemian is hardly a franchise quarterback, but he beat out Lynch last summer and is reportedly on his way to doing the same again this year. That has to be disheartening for the Broncos, but Stokley said it is hardly a surprise.

“His strengths are, he has a strong arm. He’s a mobile quarterback. Other than that, I’m lost,” he said. “I have to stop at two. I haven’t seen anything else as a big strength right now.”

Given what we have heard about the Broncos’ quarterback competition in general, fans should not be all that excited. Stokley, who now broadcasts in the Denver area, probably knows more about Lynch’s development than the average person. Apparently the former Memphis star continues to disappoint.