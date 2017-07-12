Brent Grimes considered retiring from NFL to pursue basketball career

He may be barely a hair taller than Isaiah Thomas, but Brent Grimes has still got his hoop dreams.

A feature Wednesday by Jack Dickey of Sports Illustrated on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback and his outspoken wife Miko revealed that the 5-foot-10 Grimes recently retiring from the NFL to pursue a career on the hardwood.

Per Dickey:

In the off-season, though, Brent did consider retiring and trying out for the NBA’s developmental league—or, as Miko puts it, “going to a real league.” Says Brent, “The NFL doesn’t have a cool vibe. They make everyone look the same, with their shoes and socks the same way.” He says that whenever he does retire, he’ll join a bunch of rec basketball leagues, if not the newly branded G League, and he’ll never play any kind of football again.

Grimes, who will be turning 34 later this month, put together a productive 2016 campaign for Tampa Bay with 56 combined tackles, 24 pass deflections, and four interceptions (including one return touchdown). But with ten NFL seasons now already under his belt, if Grimes wants to go for the reverse Nate Robinson arc after his gridiron days are over, more power to him.