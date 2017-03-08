Report: Brian Hoyer agrees to deal with 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have reportedly agreed to a deal with free agent quarterback Brian Hoyer.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Hoyer had narrowed his decision down to the 49ers and New York Jets. He chose to reunited with Kyle Shanahan, who was the offensive coordinator in Cleveland when Hoyer played there.

Source: FA QB Brian Hoyer is headed to the #49ers. Reunion with Kyle Shanahan — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2017