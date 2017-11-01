Report: Brian Hoyer signing three-year deal with Patriots; Packers wanted him

The New England Patriots are bringing back Brian Hoyer to serve as Tom Brady’s backup, but they were not the only team that was interested in signing the veteran.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported on Wednesday that Hoyer has agreed to sign a three-year deal with the Patriots. According to Pelissero’s colleague Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers were trying to convince Hoyer to sign with them instead.

The #Packers tried to steal him, but Brian Hoyer ends up back in New England where he wanted to be. https://t.co/mgeA8mgftO — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2017

Hoyer would have probably been given an opportunity to start in Green Bay over Brett Hundley, but he knew that was temporary. As soon as Aaron Rodgers returns, he’d be filling the same role with the Packers that he will be in New England.

The Patriots signed Hoyer as an undrafted free agent in 2009 and he played for them until 2011, so there is plenty of familiarity there. He obviously wanted to play in New England again even if other teams were offering him a chance at a bigger role.