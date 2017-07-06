Brian Urlacher: Bears approach at QB is ‘confusing’

The Chicago Bears surprised the masses when they traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky after signing free agent quarterback Mike Glennon to a multiyear deal. Brian Urlacher was no exception.

In an appearance on CBS Radio’s “Tiki And Tierney Show” this week, Urlacher described what the Bears have done at the quarterback position as “confusing.”

“I don’t know what the identity of the team is right now,” Urlacher said, via Phil Thompson of the Chicago Tribune. “They sign (quarterback Mike) Glennon then they draft a kid No. 2 (Mitch Trubisky). I don’t know, it’s confusing.

“They thought they were making a step up from what they had, so they had to do it. I hope this kid’s unbelievable. I hope Mitch Trubisky is the best quarterback of all time.”

Those are some pretty high expectations. Urlacher added that he believes it was “kind of a slap in the face to Glennon” when Chicago drafted Trubisky, but it’s hard to feel bad for the veteran. The Bears gave Glennon $15 million per season when other teams were reportedly unwilling to go anywhere near that high.

The reports we heard after the Bears drafted Trubisky made it seem like Glennon was upset, but he has apparently offered to help the rookie learn the playbook. Glennon is going to be the team’s starter in Week 1, but it would not be a surprise if some Bears players felt confused about the situation like Urlacher.