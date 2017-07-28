Brock Osweiler denies taking shot at Texans with ‘fundamentals’ comment

Cleveland Browns quarterback Brock Osweiler denied that he was taking a shot at his former team, the Houston Texans, when discussing how he was being coached on fundamentals by his new coaching staff.

Osweiler’s comment last month about how nice it is to be coached regularly on fundamentals raised some eyebrows and was widely construed as a subtle shot at Bill O’Brien and the Houston coaching staff. On Friday, the quarterback denied that this was the case, blaming only himself for the erosion of those skills in the 2016 season.

#Browns Osweiler said he wasn't taking a shot at #Texans coaching when he said fundamentals slipped last year. "That was all on me" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) July 28, 2017

Osweiler is certainly cognizant of looking like he has sour grapes, especially when facing an uphill climb to win his camp battle. True or not, he was always going to deny that he was taking shots.