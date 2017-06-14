Brock Osweiler determined to earn starting job with Browns

The Cleveland Browns were widely expected to trade or release Brock Osweiler after they acquired him and a second-round draft pick in a trade with the Houston Texans. Yet, the quarterback remains with the team, and he sounds like he has no intention of rolling over.

On Wednesday, Osweiler told reporters he is determined to win the Week 1 starting job.

#Browns Osweiler says again: "I want to be the starter of this team" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2017

The 26-year-old also said he believes his struggles in 2016 were largely due to poor fundamentals.

#Browns Osweiler: "My fundamentals slipped last season…some poor throws, poor decision-making" — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) June 14, 2017

Osweiler was arguably the worst quarterback in football last season. He is currently competing with Cody Kessler and second-round draft pick DeShone Kizer, and there have been rumblings that Kizer has the best chance to win the job. Still, everything we have heard out of Cleveland indicates Osweiler is being given an honest opportunity.