Brock Osweiler: Film from last two seasons proves I should be starter

Brock Osweiler has apparently watched different game film of himself from last year that none of us have access to, because he believes his performance in 2016 helps strengthen his case to earn a starting role this upcoming season.

On Wednesday, a reporter asked Osweiler why he feels he deserves to be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns. His response might leave you speechless.

Brock Osweiler asked why he thinks he's good enough to start:

"I think the proof is in the film for the past two years." — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) May 24, 2017

What exactly were you watching, Brock? With the Houston Texans last season, Osweiler was arguably the worst starting quarterback in football. He threw more interceptions (16) than touchdowns (15) and also lost three fumbles. The 26-year-old finished with a lowly passer rating of 77.2.

Osweiler could make a stronger case his film from 2015 when he filled in for an injured Peyton Manning. With the help of a tremendous defense, he was asked to do very little and enjoyed some success, throwing for 1,967 yards in eight games with 10 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. If you stretch that out over an entire season, Osweiler was on pace to throw for nearly 4,000 yards.

In fairness, Osweiler only has to beat out Cody Kessler and rookie Deshone Kizer for the starting job in Cleveland. Even if there have been indications that he was not a great locker room guy in Houston, the Texans saw enough from his days in Denver to pay him $18 million per year. But if Brock wants people to study his film, he should probably encourage them to ignore 2016.